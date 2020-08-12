Press Releases of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Sambus Geospatial Limited donates GHC350,000 software and technical support to GHS

Sambus Geospatial Limited

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), in collaboration with Sambus Geospatial Limited (SGL) has developed a location-intelligence platform to report and share authoritative information about the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.



This collaboration as part of our Corporate Social responsibility is to support the GHS in managing coronavirus outbreak as they provide data on all the cases recorded in Ghana.



Sambus Geospatial Limited is the official distributor for Environmental Systems Research Institute’s (ESRI) Geographic Information System (GIS) Software - ArcGIS in Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Gambia and Gabon with over thirty (30) years’ experience in the Geospatial Industry.



This initiative allows for the Covid-19 case data provided by the Ghana Health Service, to be integrated and visualized into the ArcGIS software to offer specific attributes to locations and numbers of affected persons.



Ghana Health Service can then monitor all coronavirus cases and track the impact of the spread of the virus in order to make smart decisions to curb the spread.



In addition, public health and hospital administrators, government authorities and the general public can quickly recognize numbers, demographics and locations which require urgent attention and commence rapid responses to contain the virus.



Akua Aboabea Aboah, the Managing Director of SGL reiterated that, real-time locational data is how we will know where exactly the disease was recorded, maintain an accurate assessment of contact tracing and curb the spread of COVID-19 quickly so the world can be rid of this pandemic.



In addition, John Lamptey, the Business Development Manager of SGL reaffirmed the company’s position in offering geospatial support and assistance to organizations at the frontline and in encouraging them to continue to use location intelligence in their fight against the virus.



This will usher in innovative reporting platforms that can be used to analyze and cross reference symptom reports based on location for easier testing.



Visit the URL provided to access the Ghana Health Service dashboard for Ghana: https://arcg.is/1WGb5L





