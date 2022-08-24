Samartex confirm signing Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana Premier League newcomers Samartex have confirmed they have signed midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak.
According to Samartex, Botchway has signed a two-year contract and has been registered for the upcoming season.
“We are extremely pleased to announce Super-colossal talent, Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak,” the club announced.
“The fab midfielder will stay with us for a period of two years to influence our progress positively.”