Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex confirm signing Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League newcomers Samartex have confirmed they have signed midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak.

According to Samartex, Botchway has signed a two-year contract and has been registered for the upcoming season.

“We are extremely pleased to announce Super-colossal talent, Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak,” the club announced.

“The fab midfielder will stay with us for a period of two years to influence our progress positively.”