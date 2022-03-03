Samartex PGA Mahogany open tees off Thursday

Golf News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Samartex Mahogany PGA professional golf championship tees off today at the nine hole golf course at Samreboi, in the Amenfi West district in the Western Region.



At the press briefing on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the club house ahead of the tee off today, Mnaging Director of Samartex plywood and timber company Limited Mr. Richard Nsenkyire Kwaku- Duah, has started that Samartex PGA Mahogany open golf championship has come to stay and it will be a tournament that will be played four times in a year and will be part of PGA's annual calendar which the maiden edition will tee off on Thursday 4th to 6th March 2022 at Samreboi course in the Western Region of Ghana.



The subsequent competitions will be arranged such that when it start from Samreboi then will end up at Safari Valley which is road to Obotan, meaning we will play on different course and different locations and end up at Adukrom Obotan so this Mahogany Open is the road to Obotan and it has come to stay an annual event.



Personally i have an interest in sports and also Samatex Steal and Plywood as a cooperate policy and our cooperate social responsibility, we are now going into professional golf to unearth talent although we have golf course.



As part of our support for sports we have a football club, women's team, Youth Under 15, Division One club and we have Golf course here too. We have professional golfers who are members of the PGA who do come here for training. We have many youths here so it is a way of unearthing and developing talents in sports irrespective of the sporting discipline you belongs to.



We have a collaboration with safari Group and other sponsors are also part of the partnership which have fletched GHS 100, 000.00 as prize money apart from organizational expenses.



Mr. Nsenkyire added that the golf course has been prepared ahead of time so some of the Golfers are already here training for the tournament so we are ready for the championship.

The greens are in immaculate condition and the fare ways are well cleared to locate your balls at all times.



Organizers of Mahogany open will in collaboration PGA tournament Director Akwasi Prempeh will build point system as to which golfer will emerge winner at Obotan in the last tournament in the calendar year.