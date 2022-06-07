Sam Johnson slams Augustine Okrah for rejecting Black Stars call up

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson says he is disappointed in Augustine Okrah for turning down the Black Stars call up.



The Bechem United winger was initially named in the 33-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The 30-year-old was dropped together with Daniel Afriyie BarnieH of Hearts of Oak for the game against the Central Africa Republic.



Okrah was recalled to the team for the four-nation tournament but declined the invitation due to unknown reasons.



Speaking on the issue which has attracted a lot of attention, Sam Johnson slammed the home-based player for rejecting the opportunity to serve his country.



“This is the time the coach could have given him the chance to play at the tournament for him to prove him wrong.He should have honoured the call up and prove the coach wrong that he is better than the players he took to Angola for the CAR game”, he told Precise FM.



“Everyone have been campaigning for local players inclusion in the Blackstars squad so if after all the campaign and you decline a call up despite being dropped from the squad earlier,I think he has disappointed the local players and I hope and pray his attitude will not affect local players call up in the future.”