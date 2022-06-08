Sam Johnson berates Augustine Okrah for turning down Black Stars call up

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has berated Bechem United winger Augustine Okrah for turning down a call up to the Black Stars.



Okrah and Afriyie Barnieh were the only two local players who were handed an invitation into the 33 man squad but were later dropped for the game against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



But the duo were recalled for the friendly matches in Japan at the Kirin Cup but the Bechem United winger turned it down due to ill health.



Reports in the local media were that he snubbed a recall because of how he was treated in the run-up to the Central African Republic game.



Speaking about the raging issues the former Black Stars defender slammed the 30-year-old winger for missing a great chance to prove his worth.



“This is the time the coach could have given him the chance to play at the tournament for him to prove him wrong. He should have honoured the call-up and proved the coach wrong that he is better than the players he took to Angola for the CAR game”, he told Precise FM.



“Everyone has been campaigning for local players' inclusion in the Blackstars squad so if after all the campaign and you decline a call up despite being dropped from the squad earlier, I think he has disappointed the local players and I hope and pray his attitude will not affect local players call up in the future.”