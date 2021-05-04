Sam George ordained as elder of Perez Chapel

Religion of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram was on Sunday, May 2, 2021 ordained as an elder of the Perez Chapel International.



Sam George disclosed in a Facebook post that he was ordained by the founder and leader of the church Bishop Charles Agyinasare.



He acknowledged God’s mercies in his rise in the church and also promises to be a good servant to the Lord.



“Yesterday, I was ordained by the Presiding Bishop, Charles Agyinasare, as an Elder of the Perez Chapel International.



“I am grateful to God for His mercies and that I am found worthy of stewardship in His vineyard. I pray for greater grace to serve the LORD with all that is within me. May our sacrifice remain a sweet smelling fragrance before the Most High”.



It becomes a new accolade for the enterprising and vociferous politician who recently bagged a masters degree in conflict, peace and security at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.







