Sam George angers Asante Kotoko fans with taunting tweets

Kotoko crowned GPL champions



Great Olympics beat Hearts of Oak 3-0



Etouga sets sights on Ishmael Addo's record



Prominent Hearts of Oak fan, Sam Nartey George riled up fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko with couple of tweets over their league coronation on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



Sam George in the tweet, mocked Kotoko after a dummy trophy was delivered by a section of the Kotoko fans at the Baba Yara Stadium with what is locally termed as 'aboboyaa'



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram shared the viral photo with the caption “So this is how AsanteKotoko_SC did their trophy parade? In an aboboya? Next season, my darling Accra Hearts Oak would teach them how Continental Masters do it. Cheers”, he said.



Realizing that he has gotten under the skin of Asante Kotoko fans, Sam George followed up with another tweet, taunting the Kotoko fans.



“The thing pain the noisy lads from Kumasi oh. Still, ....... PHOBIA! Continental Grandmasters! Cheers,” he tweeted.



Asante Kotoko received their 24th league title on Sunday, following their 3-0 victory over Division One-bound Elmina Sharks.



Kotoko’s first goal came via a thunderstorm drive from skipper Imoro Ibrahim from a set piece.



George Mfuege scored a brace to wrap up an exciting evening for the Porcupine who delivered an outstanding entertainment festival.



The football cum entertainment program had the likes of Pat Thomas, Kuami Eugene and African Child perform on the night.





So this is how @AsanteKotoko_SC did their trophy parade? In an aboboya? Next season, my darling @AccraHeartsOak would teach them how Continental Masters do it. Cheers. ???? pic.twitter.com/l3DLPBJzDF — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 12, 2022

https://t.co/NURxVpEO13 — Dougy is tired of poverty (@dougyshiner) June 12, 2022

The thing pain the noisy lads from Kumasi oh. Still, ....... PHOBIA! Continental Grandmasters! Cheers — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 13, 2022

Trophy is yet to be handed to the team how is this a parade? Dont be fast to spread falsehood. Now I understand why u were slapped. A supporter came to the stadium with his own trophy to entertain the crowd long before the match started. Seek facts first Hon. — Highest Bryt ???????? (@bright_aweh) June 12, 2022

Wopai 1 aa 10gh — ????????‍????Eben (@EbenName) June 12, 2022

MP turn ‘agenda boy’. Square pegs in round holes. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) June 12, 2022

???????? your so called beloved club pic.twitter.com/cltpLPg1BS — Nana Kojo (@oae2gain) June 12, 2022

U see yourself ???????????? pic.twitter.com/75cE9Sw5fy — NANA SEI (@NANASEIJR12) June 12, 2022

this is the trophy ..agenda nti you'll post anything and disgrace yourself you don't know anything about Ghana football..compare the trophies ???????????? pic.twitter.com/iVfucrSRks — Nana Kojo (@oae2gain) June 12, 2022

That’s entirely false. GFA is yet to hand the trophy to Kotoko so when did they start with a parade?



Politician everywhere — Fabio GAMA. AK-0001345 ???????????????? (@Ofori_Mensah2) June 12, 2022

@samgeorgegh after a double winning season this is how people celebrated your success like NPP government sei basaa???????????????? pic.twitter.com/6vB7j1BltI — KOFI (@KOFI_DUBAI_19) June 12, 2022

This is absolutely below the bar. No fun in this. They could have done better. If they were humble enough Togbe could have lend them his BMW 7 series. — Snow_Wizzy???? (@Samuel_Issifu22) June 12, 2022