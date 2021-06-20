Sam Adams grateful to God for FA CUP winning goal for Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Aduana Stars midfielder Sam Adams has shown appreciation to God for playing a crucial role for his side as they advanced to the Round of 16 stage in the ongoing MTN FA CUP campaign.



Adams scored the only goal in the game as Aduana Stars defeated division one league side Paga Crocodiles in a Round of 32 encounters at Paga.



After the game, the former Asante Kotoko player took to his official Twitter handle to tweet “I thank God for scoring the only Goal in the Mtn FA Cup match in Paga.#SAM21 #NYAMENSAWOM#DORMAMACHINE



Adams’ goal accentuates how vital he has been for coach Asare Bediako’s side who are on a Renaissance following a dismal start to the 2020-21 campaign.



His exploits on the pitch recently have seen him earn a nomination for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month of May Award.



He scored 3 goals during that period while winning one man of the match award.



You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



