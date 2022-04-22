Salomon Kalou reacts to AFCON 2023 qualifiers draw

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Salomon Kalou predicts Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Cote d'Ivoire.



Former Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea winger, along with Lucas Radebe, accompanied Confederation of African Football director of competitions Samson Adamu during the draw event, which took place on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg, South Africa.



As 32 teams are set to go to the West African country in 2023, the pairings provided lots of exciting match-ups.



“I think it is a good group [for the Super Eagles]. I think Nigeria is a team that will always qualify,” Kalou said on SuperSport after the draw.



“They will be the favourites of the group while the second place is open for the other three teams.”



South Africa want to return to Afcon, but they must first beat Morocco, Zimbabwe, and Libya in Group K.



Regardless of the participation of the Atlas Lions and Warriors, Kalou is certain that the 1996 African champions will make their 11th appearance at the biannual African football fiesta.



“Bafana Bafana are a strong team, they need to come back to the frontline now. I think they are capable of qualifying from this group,” he added.



“For Benin Republic, Rwanda and Mozambique, it is going to be 50-50.”