Salisu to Essien: Which Ghanaians have made 50+ Premier League appearances?

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: goal.com

Mohammed Salisu of Southampton became the latest Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League appearances on Saturday when he featured for the Saints against Manchester United.



He becomes the ninth Black Star to reach a half-century of outings in the top flight, but he’s still a long way away from topping the list.



Following the defender’s landmark outing, GOAL’s Ed Dove reveals which Ghanaian players have reached and surpassed a half-century of PL outings.



9 Mohammed Salisu: 50



Salisu wasn’t able to mark his half-century with a victory on Saturday, as Southampton were defeated 1-0 by Manchester United.



Nonetheless, the center-back did himself credit as he successfully neutralized substitute Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Saints will need him to be at his best in the season to come if they’re to avoid relegation.



8 Thomas Partey: 51



A key figure at Arsenal since leaving Atletico Madrid, Partey would have had many more appearances under his belt already had it not been for injury.



The Black Star has been influential in the national side’s revival in recent years, and will be expecting to make a big impression at the World Cup later this year.



7 Christian Atsu: 80



Still only 30, Atsu is still without a club despite the new season getting well underway, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for a player once dubbed the Ghanaian Messi.



Despite originally arriving in England at Chelsea, all but five of his Prem outings came with Newcastle United.



6 Andre Ayew: 89



Another who will be hoping to excel for Ghana at the World Cup, Dede has amassed 107 international outings for the Black Stars, and also came close for hitting the century mark in the Premier League.



Currently with Qatari side Al-Sadd SC, he represented Swansea City and West Ham United in the top flight.



5 Daniel Amartey: 90

Still adding to his PL tally at Leicester City, Amartey featured for the Foxes against Chelsea this weekend, despite some murmurings of a potential move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.



He’s another player who’s had injury problems since being part of Leicester’s miraculous title-winning campaign in 2015-16.



4 John Pantsil: 94



Popular ex-full-back who was a member of the Ghana side that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2010.



He arrived in English football with West Ham United, but enjoyed greater success with Fulham, reaching the Europa League final in 2010.



3 Michael Essien: 168



The greatest Ghanaian ever to grace the Premier League, Essien was phenomenal at Chelsea after signing from Olympique Lyonnais.



He won silverware aplenty at Stamford Bridge—including the Champions League in 2012—and would have achieved more had it not been for injury.



2 Jordan Ayew: 205



Still going strong with Crystal Palace, Jordan has comfortably outlasted his brother in the top flight.



Admittedly, his record in front of goal hasn’t been superb, but Ayew has become a part of the furniture at Palace following previous stints with Aston Villa and Swansea City.



His best goalscoring season came in 2019-20 when he netted nine goals for the Eagles.



1 Jeffrey Schlupp: 209



Arguably the most underrated Ghanaian player in the Premier League, Schlupp is one of only two Black Stars to have amassed over 200 PL outings.



He’s also a former winner, having played 24 times for Leicester City as they won the title in remarkable circumstances in 2016.



Neither his versatility nor his finishing ability get the credit they deserve.