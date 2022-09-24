Salisu scores full praise on social media for debut outing against Brazil

Sports News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Despite coming on as a second half substitute, Mohammed Salisu has become the toast of Black Stars fans on social media for his performance against the Selecao of Brazil.



The Black Stars lost by three first half goals to the Brazilian side led by Neymar Jnr in an international friendly that took place in France.



Salisu was introduced after the break and his tackles, interception and passes at the back and further up the field have been credited by fans as the reason the Brazilians were thwarted in the second period.



His club, Southampton celebrated Salisu’s debut stating thus: “The 23-year-old was introduced as a half-time substitute for the Black Stars for the friendly that was played in Le Havre, France.



“Unfortunately for Salisu, his country already trailed 3-0 by the time of his introduction, with Tottenham’s Richarlison bagging a brace after Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos headed the South Americans in front.



“With no further goals in the second half, the centre-back did his chances no harm of earning a first start in Tuesday’s friendly with Nicaragua in Spain.”



Social media reactions:





Mohammed Salisu is who Chelsea fans think Koulibally is.. — KOJO BANKZ (@UTDKojo) September 23, 2022

Mohammed Salisu is better than Koulibally — 5 Star Godly???? (@akwesi_godly) September 23, 2022

They said we don’t need Mohammed Salisu

That’s a lie he is so good ???? pic.twitter.com/Md5nHOCFXb — Afful Albert Godfred (@UWhyenvy) September 23, 2022

Top talent, one that will benefit us a lot going forward.



Mohammed Salisu ✅????️ pic.twitter.com/VrDkNYvC1g — Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) September 23, 2022

????????Mohammed Salisu vs Brazil in numbers ;



45minutes played

37 touches

22/25 pass completed

88% pass accuracy

1/1 successful dribbles

3/5 long balls completed

2/5 ground duels won

3 passes into the final third

2 blocks

3 clearances

5 recoveries



Bossed it ???????? pic.twitter.com/Sr1LflEjjx — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) September 23, 2022

Mohammed Salisu is pure gold in defence!! — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 23, 2022

The wait was worth it! What a player Mohammed Salisu is! pic.twitter.com/izlvw84pZq — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 23, 2022

Brazil thrashed Black Stars in their pre-World Cup friendly at the Stade Oceane in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.The Selecaos, who were too good for Ghana put three past the Black Stars to maintain their 100 percent record in five meetings.Tottenham striker Richarlison scored a brace with Marquinhos adding another to hand Brazil the emphatic win.Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead with a powerful header, connecting Raphinha's delicious corner.The Selecao continued to dominate the match with Richarlison finishing off a perfect build-up by Brazil with a first-time curler into the bottom corner.Ghana had a disastrous start, conceding all three goals in the first half.The Tottenham man doubled the lead after connecting Neymar's freekick from the edge of the box to end the opening half with a win.In the second half, the introduction of Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams stabilised the team as Ghana began to show glimpses of a refreshed side.The team showed great defensive organisation and look more threatening upfront, a quality they lacked in the first half.Following the defeat, the Black Stars will conclude their international break with another test against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.