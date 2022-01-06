Salisu's rejection has cost Ghana the best defensive pair at AFCON- Saani Daara

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salisu's rejection has cost us the best defensive pair at AFCON- Saani Daara





Mohammed Salisu reject Black Stars call up



Coach Milovan Rajevac name final squad for AFCON



2021 AFCON set to start on January 9



Former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Saani Daara has expressed disappointment with Mohammed Salisu’s decision to turn down an opportunity to represent Ghana at the 2021 African Cup Nations in Cameroon.



Daara believes Ghana would have had the best center-back pair at the tournament in Salisu and Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey.



With the Southampton man not accepting the invitation, head coach Milovan Rajevac will rely on Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku alongside Amartey in the heart of defense.



Speaking on GTV’s breakfast show, Saani acknowledged the Ghana FA’s effort to lure Ghanaian players performing in abroad to represent Ghana.



“Everything about life is not money, there is honor in service to your country. So some of these players they should take note. I will send this message because I know that the GFA has done a lot of effort including the GFA President going to meet the parents of some of the players to talk to them.”



“Salisu for instance is having a good season at Southampton. Imagine we have Salisu partnering Amartey in the center of the Black Stars defense we might perhaps have the best defensive pair at the AFCON.”



According to report, talks were ongoing to name Mohammed Salisu among the Black Stars squad for the AFCON but the player turned down the invitation.



Which Saani Daara suggested to the GFA to involve former Black Stars players in convincing Ghanaian players based in abroad to play for Ghana.



“I also think that the FA should try and involve some of the former players”.



Nonetheless, Rajevac on December 31 named his final 28 man list for the tournament, which is due to start on January 9, 2022.