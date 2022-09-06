Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, 3 other new players in Black Stars squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named five debutantes in Ghana's squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua in the friendly matches set for September 23rd and 27th, 2022, respectively.



The new players were among five who switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars in July, except for Mohammed Salisu.



The two games form part of Ghana's preparatory matches ahead of Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Here are the five debutantes in Black Stars' latest squad



Tariq Lamptey



The Brighton right back in July switched nationality to play for the Black Stars.



Tariq Lamptey, born to Ghanaian parents, represented England at the youth level but was never given a call-up to the Three Lions.



The 21-year-old will be key in the friendlies as he will make the right-back position competitive in the Black Stars.



Mohammed Salisu







Despite being a Ghanaian, the central defender has never made any appearance for the Black Stars. Mohammed Salisu asked for time to decide on his fate when it comes to the national team; after several conversations with the GFA, the player agreed to play for the Black Stars.



Salisu might make his debut in the friendlies as he offers coach Otto Addo options when it comes to the back line. The defender has been active for Southampton this season in the Premier League.



Stephan Ambrosius







The German-born Ghanaian player also recently switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars. As a defender, Ambrosius plays for German side Hamburger SV but is currently on loan at Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher SC.



In 2021 Ambrosius was handed his debut call-up to the Black Stars by coach CK Akonnor, but the defender turned it down to play for the German national team. The centre-back has made three appearances for his club this season in the German league.



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer







The new Black Stars attacker was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin. He played for Germany's U-21 and U-20 sides making his debut in 2021. The youngster contributed to 10 goals last season as he scored five and assisted five goals for his former club Dynamo Dresden.



The 20-year-old is capable of playing in different positions up front in attack due to his versatility. He can play as a winger on the left or right side and in the middle as a striker. Since joining Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga 2, the player has scored twice in 5 outings.



Inaki Williams







The Atletico Bilbao forward is one of the players who has been tipped to change the face of Ghana's attack. The player agreed to play for Ghana in July after announcing his nationality switch from Spain. The attacker made just one appearance for the Spanish national team in 2016.



Inaki Williams, who is eager to make his debut for the Black Stars, has gone six seasons without having to battle injuries. The 28-year-old has made four appearances for his club this season and has scored once in the Spanish La Liga.



