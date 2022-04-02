Salisu Mohammed will play for Ghana someday - Otto Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo says that Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed will play for the Black Stars someday.



He says that he held very good talks with the defender ahead of the 2022 World Cup play off against Nigeria and understood his reasons why he does not want to play for Ghana but for an outsider it will be difficult to understand.



The Southampton center back has over the years declined call ups to play for Ghana saying he is not yet ready to play for his nation.



The player was expected to feature for Ghana after he reportedly held positive talks with interim coach Otto Addo about playing for Ghana but he was left out of the coach's list of players.



The Southampton defender has been on a self imposed exile from the national team as he says he is not yet ready to play for the country of his birth.



Salisu Mohammed has been in fine form since joining the South Coast club from Spanish side Real Valladolid two seasons ago.



“I got to know Mohammed [Salisu]. I went to Southampton I think two months ago, we had very good talks and for you to understand it will take longer,” Addo told GHOne TV.







“I don’t even want to talk about him, maybe it’s his decision if he wants to talk. For an outsider, it’s easy to say he doesn’t want to come. But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons. I really appreciate him for taking the time to explain his problems and I hope the time will come. It will come... he wants to play.”



Ghana has since defeated Nigeria to reach a fourth World Cup finals was on Friday placed in Group H in the World Cup draw alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.







