Salisu, Lamptey, Hudson-Odoi: Do Ghana need them ahead of World Cup?

A host of players abroad, mostly dual nationals, have been linked to Ghana after the team beat arch-rivals Nigeria on the away goals rule to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.



Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, Athletic Bilbao duo of Inaki Williams and Nicholas Williams and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the list of players who could potentially be on the plane to Qatar.



But just how important could each of these players be to the Black Stars? GOAL rates their need.



Tariq Lamptey - 8/10



Ghana’s right-back has been a big problem spot for long; that their go-to guy for a fix for their clash with Nigeria was 33-year-old former Belgium international Denis Odoi underlines the desperation.



England U21 star Lamptey, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich, is definitely an upgrade on both Odoi and prior regular first-choice Andy Yiadom, even if the Brighton and Hove Albion defender functions best at wing-back.



At 21, Lamptey has his whole career ahead of him, an indication that he will not be important only for Qatar but also for the long term.



Mohammed Salisu - 8/10



Ghana have a decent existing central defensive pair in Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey and Strasbourg’s Alexander Djiku, with support from Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo.



Often rated among the best central defenders in the Premier League, even if he has had some challenging moments lately, Salisu undoubtedly vastly improves Ghana’s defensive line should he join the team.



Taller, bulkier and stronger than any of Djiku and Amartey, possessing a strong command of the backline, comfortable on the ball, and able to initiate attacks from the back, there are so many reasons why the Southampton ace will be a powerful weapon for the Black Stars.



Should Ghana opt for a back three, his importance will become even more noticeable.



Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10



Ghana has some very exciting young players on the wings in Stade Rennes sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana and Sporting Club’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew mostly plays from wide for the Black Stars too, while elder brother Andre Ayew can equally do a job on the wings.



Then there is Genk’s Joseph Paintsil and Nantes’ Osman Bukari on the fringes hoping to become mainstays in the national set-up.



Despite his topsy-turvy campaign at Chelsea this season, Hudson-Odoi possesses more attacking threat than Issahaku who is mostly preferred on Ghana’s right wing these days.



Aged 21, the former England international will also be around for a while should he make an international switch to the Black Stars.



Nicholas Williams - 7/10



Atletico Bilbao attacker Nicholas Williams faces the same competition as Hudson-Odoi to become a Ghana regular should he switch international allegiance from Spain.



The arrival of Hudson-Odoi will only toughen the competition but Williams’ ability to play with either foot makes him a very strong resource.



And even though he is in his first season of senior football in La Liga, the 19-year-old is more adapted to playing at the highest level as compared to Issahaku, whose biggest games have come in the Ghana Premier League and the Africa Cup of Nations.



Inaki Williams - 9/10



Granted Williams will be 28 by the time the World Cup comes around, but that scoring has arguably been Ghana’s biggest trouble spots in recent times means a quick fix will be required to boost their chances of overcoming Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea to qualify for the knock-out stage at the Qatar gathering.



Williams perfectly fits that profile, having played at the top level for many years.



His all-round action and athletic style of play also fit what the Black Stars typically demand of their forward men.



With Qatar-based Andre Ayew not a traditional No.9, Jordan struggling for goals in recent times and Roma’s Felix Afena-Gyan seemingly too young and inexperienced for the task ahead in Qatar, Williams will be such a good addition to the Black Stars should he decide to ditch Spain, whom he has already represented at international level.



Edward Nketiah - 6/10



Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah recently spoke of his openness to make a switch from England to Ghana ahead of the World Cup, a refreshing news for the Black Stars considering his seeming strong end to the season.



However, the 22-year-old is mostly seen as a box striker, a profile quite different from what Ghanaians like to see in their lead strikers. His lack of physicality has always remained a big concern in his game too.



Nonetheless, Nketiah will definitely add some firepower to Ghana’s attacking line, especially if he is able to find a good start to next season.



Antoine Semenyo - 7/10



Semenyo has 12 assists and eight goals so far this season for Bristol City in the EFL Championship, stats which highlight his all-round ability in attack as both a finisher and provider.



He is an athletic and hardworking type of striker, who also prides in the physicality of his game.



His bag of different assets, which also includes the ability to drop deep as well as the ability to use either feet, also makes his adaptable to playing in any position across the frontline.



He may probably not play a lead striker’s role for Ghana in Qatar, but he is definitely a good weapon to have, even more refreshing with age on his side at 22.



