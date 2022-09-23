Salisu, Inaki start, Lamptey on the bench: How Ghana could line up against Brazil

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Mohammed Kudus is expected to start in the striking role for the Black Stars in their pre-World Cup friendly against Brazil.



As hinted by Otto Addo, the Ajax man will be tried in the role to see his preparedness for the World Cup as a number 9.



Per reports from people close to the team, Kudus will be flanked by Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams who will be making his debut for Ghana.



In midfield, it is expected to be the regular partnership of Baba Iddrisu and Thomas Partey with Dennis Odoi and Baba Rahman as the right and left wing-backs respectively.



The three-man defense will have Amartey in a familiar right-sided center-back role, Djiku as the middleman and Mohammed Salisu making his debut as the left-sided center-back.



Per the reports and photos from training Ghana’s 3-4-3 lineup will be;



Jojo Wollacot – Daniel Amartey – Alexandre Djiku- Mohammed Salisu – Dennis Odoi – Baba Rahman – Baba Iddrisu – Thomas Partey – Inaki Williams – Mohammed Kudus – Andre Ayew.



With this lineup, Ghana intends to create overloads in midfield and stifle the Brazilian attack by dominating from the middle. It also means that when attacking, the wingers – Andre Ayew and Inaki - will drift in centrally and act as auxiliary strikers to allow the wing-backs to take over the wing positions.



There are also reports that Otto Addo might go for the 4-4-2 system which is a system we are yet to see him play.



That setup will most likely have Wollacott in the post, Alexandre Djiku and Mohammed Salisu as the central defensive pair with Dennis Odoi and Baba Rahman as the full-backs.



In midfield, there will be Baba Iddrisu and Thomas Partey with Jordan Ayew and Inaki Wiliams as wingers.



Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus will be the top two.



Below is the 4:4:2 lineup Wollacott – Dennis Odoi – Baba Rahman – Mohammed Salisu – Alexandre Djiku – Baba Iddrisu – Thomas Partey – Jordan Ayew – Inaki Williams – Andre Ayew – Mohammed Kudus.







