Salisu 1st, Tariqe 9th: The flops and hits of Ghanaian players in Premier League

The 2021/2022 English Premier League season has ended after the last round of matches were played on Sunday, May 22, 2022.



Ghanaian players who play in the EPL contributed to their teams' position on the table at the end of the term. Some had a season to remember while others would also look back at the season and termed it as a progressive one.



There are others who would recount fewer goodies from the campaign because they spent most of the time on the side-line.



Therefore, GhanaWeb ranks the Ghanaian players' performance in the just-ended 2020/2021 PL season from best to worst.



Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu is ranked as the best Ghanaian player in the English Premier League this season.



He made the most appearances, 34, and also kept the most clean sheets 6, most intercept 78, most blocks 26, tackles 80-won 47, most clearance 150, and won 101 aerial battles.



Salisu is ranked 14th on the list of headed clearance, 8th on the list of tackles, 17th on the list of blocks, 4th on the list of clearance, 1st on the list of interceptions, 10th on the list of aerial battles, and 14th on the list headed clearance.



He had his best game of the season in a 1-0 win against Man City at the Saint Mary's.





Mohammed Salisu's game by numbers vs. Man City:



◉ Most clearances (14)

◉ Most tackles made (7)

◉ Most interceptions (4)

◉ Most shots blocked (3)

◎ 9 duels won

◎ 4 ball recoveries

◎ 2 aerial duels won

◎ 0 x dribbled past

◎ 0 fouls committed



Incredible. ???? pic.twitter.com/dOkva7EBUv — Squawka (@Squawka) January 22, 2022

Daniel Amartey’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



53 touches

9 clearances

5 interceptions

4 interceptions inside the box

4 blocks

4 accurate long balls

2 tackles

2 duels won

0x dribbled past



A rock at the back. ???? pic.twitter.com/Sj7fNpZydR — Squawka (@Squawka) December 28, 2021

Thomas Partey’s game by numbers vs. Man City:



48 touches

15 duels contested

9 duels won

8 ball recoveries

6 take-ons attempted

5 take-ons completed

4 tackles

1 chance created

1 interception



One of his best games in an Arsenal shirt. pic.twitter.com/DXBhIWgNB7 — Squawka (@Squawka) January 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah's game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



11 passes completed

7 duels won

6 passes completed in the final third

8 touches in the opp. box

5 shots (=most)

3 aerial duels won

2 possessions won

2 shots on target

2 goals



What a performance from the No. 30. pic.twitter.com/YafE2fnMTm — Squawka (@Squawka) April 20, 2022

???????? Jordan Ayew vs Arsenal:



• 76 minutes played

• 37 touches

• 8 ball recoveries

• 6/9 ground duels won

• 4 progressive carries

• 3 fouls won

• 2/2 tackles won

• 1 successful dribble

• 1 shot on target

• 1 goal



Ramadan Kareem ????✨ pic.twitter.com/ntRgmdnqOr — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 4, 2022