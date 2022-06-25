Salis Abdul Samed was our top priority- RC Lens Sporting Director

Sports News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

RC Lens Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi says Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was a top priority for the club after securing his services.



The 21-year-old joined the French Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens in a deal worth around €5 million-plus add-ons for five years.



Salis had a good season with Clermont helping the club to retain their status in the Ligue 1.



Florent Ghisolf said the Ghanaian midfielder fits the project of RC Lens.



“We are happy to confirm the arrival of Salis, a player who we have been following very closely for many months.



”He was our priority at the post. He is a player who has a high volume of play and running, and a lot of intensity. Salis is a complete midfielder, influential in both defensive and offensive aspects, but whose development potential remains significant. His qualities, his commitment and his generosity fully include Salis in our project”.



Samed helped newly-promoted Clermont retain Ligue 1 status last season, appearing in 31 games and scoring two goals.