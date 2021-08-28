You are here: HomeSports2021 08 28Article 1343512

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Salis Abdul Samed set to miss Clermont game against Metz

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international, Salis Abdul Samed Ghana international, Salis Abdul Samed

Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has been ruled out of Clermont's game against Metz on Sunday due to injury.

The 21-year-old trained on Friday with his teammates but complained about pains in his knee and reported a case of fatigue.

Salis who joined Clermont on a permanent deal in the summer made his debut for the club against Girondins Bordeaux which they won.

Abdul Samed arrived on loan at Clermont in July 2019 from the Jean-Marc Guillou Football Academy in Côte d'Ivoire.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder played 6 matches in the French Ligue 2 last season, helping Clermont to earn promotion to the top-flight.

"I was loaned here for 2 years and I think it's a very good club for me to progress. I am very happy to stay here in Clermont," Abdul Samed told the club's official website.

Abdul Samed made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions for Clermont during his two-year loan spell.