Salis Abdul Samed nets maiden Ligue 1 goal in Clermont Foot home loss to Nantes

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed scored his very first goal in the French Ligue 1 when Clermont Foot were beaten by FC Nantes on Sunday, April 3, 2022.



The 22-year-old who returned from suspension to take his place in the starting lineup netted for the first time for Clermont Foot as they lost 3-2 at home.



Nantes got their noses in front two minutes to the break when midfielder Ludovic Blas converted a penalty to put them ahead.



Tunisia international Seifeddine Khaoui levelled for the hosts 13 minutes from recess at the Nantes and restored their advantage four minutes later through Pedro Chirivella.



The lead didn't last for a minute when Abdul Samed scored a stunning goal to draw Clermont level again for the second time in the game.



Abdul Samed received an accurate pass from Vital N'Simba and unleashed a superb long-range shot to beat the goalkeeper.



Nantes finally claimed victory at the Stade Gabriel Montpied as they got the winning goal in the 67th minute with a beautiful strike from Randal Kolo Muani.



The lanky Ghanaian didn't finish the match after being sent off for the second time this season following a careless challenge in the 72nd minute.



Abdul Samed has been in outstanding form for Clermont in the French top-flight this campaign having made 26 appearances already.