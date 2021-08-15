Salim Adams completes Hearts of Oak switch

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have wrapped up the signing of Black Satellite midfielder Salim Adams from lower tier side New Edubiase United.



The Phobians are keen on bolstering their ranks as they prepare to participate in the CAF Champions League next season.



Hearts have signed several players as they bid to beat the CAF deadline for the submission of players which expires on Sunday 15th August 2021.



The 19 year old central midfielder signed a two year contract with the Ghana Premier League champions on Friday after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical examination.



He is deemed as a replacement for Benjamin Afutu who has refused to extend his contract at the club and is heading out as a free agent.



Salim Adams was part of the Black Satellites team that won the U-20 WAFU Zone B tournament in Benin last year.



He was a stand out player for New Edubiase in the Division One League where he shone convincing Accra Hearts of Oak to splash the cash on him.



Accra Hearts of Oak have already wrapped up deals for Kofi Kordzi, Enock Asubonteng,Isaac Agyenim Boateng and Gladson Awako.