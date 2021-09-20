Salim Adams: Hearts' teenage sensation who is destined for greatness

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: phobianews.com

Accra Hearts of Oak recently announced the signing of former New Edubease FC teenage sensation, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Phobians.



Regarded as one of the best teenage midfielders in the country, he’ll be an exciting addition to Samuel Boadu’s side, joining the likes of Frederick Ansah Botchway, Emmanuel Nettey, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz and Gladson Awako in the midfield department of the club.



On his debut for the Ghanaian champions in Africa, the teenager scored a belter against C.I. Kamsar to double his side's lead and ensure the Phobians advance to the next stage of the competition. His performance and goal on the day are ringing endorsement about his qualities that the Hearts gaffer Boadu feels the Kumasi born can make the huge step up.



But who is Salim Adams?



He is a textbook example of an intelligent midfielder, as he is a versatile force who is adept in both defence and attack, and a keystone in his club’s dazzling squad.





Whilst New Edubease crush the opposition with their flowing attacking fleet, Adams gives them the license to do so thriving in a deep-lying role that requires not only defensive discipline but exceptional game management.



The youngster has a swagger to his play, gliding through the midfield with the elegance and grace associated with established names in the position, but also showcasing the ferocity and determination needed to succeed in an industrious Hearts team.



He possesses good all-around qualities in the engine room and does his best work when given the license to buzz around the pitch in a box-to-box role. He is tough and tenacious in the tackle and has demonstrated a much-improved passing ability in recent months. The fact that he is right-footed brings balance to the midfield



His strength and size make him incredibly tough to beat one-on-one and going forward he's not too shabby either. His ability to hold off opposition players and manipulate the ball in tight areas of the pitch is second to none.



Blessed with an astute positional awareness, Adams is a fine midfielder who can be great to watch with the ball at his feet due to the ease and elegance at which he drives past opponents - eerily similar to Paul Pogba.



His movement on and off the ball means he's perfect for kickstarting attacking transitions - a principle that his club has thrived off thus far - and out of possession, he loves to press and use his physicality to overwhelm opponents. He’s press-resistant, too.



While he doesn’t dribble his way out of situations, he shows great composure to find a teammate when under pressure. It’s a valuable trait to have. He is also an elite reader of the game and has good ball recovery per 90 and possesses a superior aerial ability.



He ticks all boxes and is by no means a bargain for the Phobians.