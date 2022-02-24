You are here: HomeSports2022 02 24Article 1476440

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Salifu Ibrahim trains with Hearts ahead of second round

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Salifu Ibrahim Salifu Ibrahim

Mercurial Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has recovered from injury.

The creative midfielder has started full scale training with the rest of the squad ahead of the start of the second round.

Salisu Ibrahim had been sidelined for more than three weeks after sustaining an injury in Hearts of Oak's league game against Karela at Anyinase.

Hearts suffered a 1-0 defeat in the match day 14 clash at the CAM Park and the midfielder has since not played for his side due to injury.

The former Eleven Wonders midfielder has been training all week and is available for selection in Hearts of Oak's clash against Legon Cities this weekend at the El Wak Stadium.

Salifu Ibrahim who joined Hearts mid season from Eleven Wonders was named the Best Player last season after helping Hearts of Oak win the Ghana Premier League as well as the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians have been a pale shadow of themselves this season as they finished the first round on the 7th position

They have managed just six wins all season out of the 17 matches which was played in the first round.

Newsleading news icon

Asiedu Nketia and John Boadu

Asiedu Nketia far ahead of NPP’s well-resourced John Boadu – Kofi Jumah’s verdict

Businessleading business icon

Alex Mould

State Prosecutors pursue Alex Mould, other surety over ex-MASLOC CEO’s absence from trial

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

It’s my prayer none of my daughters marries a pastor – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Africaleading africa news icon

Samuel Eto'o is on record as one of Africa's best strikers in recent years

Who's Africa's all-time top scorer in each of Europe's major leagues?

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta should stop threatening the lives of Ghanaians over the E-Levy