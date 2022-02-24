Salifu Ibrahim trains with Hearts ahead of second round

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mercurial Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has recovered from injury.



The creative midfielder has started full scale training with the rest of the squad ahead of the start of the second round.



Salisu Ibrahim had been sidelined for more than three weeks after sustaining an injury in Hearts of Oak's league game against Karela at Anyinase.



Hearts suffered a 1-0 defeat in the match day 14 clash at the CAM Park and the midfielder has since not played for his side due to injury.



The former Eleven Wonders midfielder has been training all week and is available for selection in Hearts of Oak's clash against Legon Cities this weekend at the El Wak Stadium.



Salifu Ibrahim who joined Hearts mid season from Eleven Wonders was named the Best Player last season after helping Hearts of Oak win the Ghana Premier League as well as the MTN FA Cup.



The Phobians have been a pale shadow of themselves this season as they finished the first round on the 7th position



They have managed just six wins all season out of the 17 matches which was played in the first round.