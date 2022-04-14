Salifu Ibrahim set to return for Hearts of Oak against Skyy FC in MTN FA Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, is set to make his return for the Phobians in their MTN FA Cup quarterfinal against, Skyy FC on April 14.



Salifu Ibrahim has been out for several months since the season started due to an ankle injury.



The player started training with the team some weeks ago but was not fully fit to play competitive football.



However, after returning to full fitness, the former Eleven Wonders player could be included in Hearts of Oak’s squad to face Skyy FC.



Salifu could play a pivotal part in Hearts’ crunch tie against Skyy FC if he is given the nod to play in the match.



Salifu Ibrahim has not made an appearance for Hearts of Oak since January.



His only cameo appearance was in matchday 22 game against Berekum Chelsea in the GPL.



A win for Hearts of Oak against Skyy FC will see them face Dreams FC in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup.