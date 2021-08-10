Salifu Ibrahim presents 'GPL Player of the Year' award to Togbe Afede

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, presented his Ghana Football Awards Player of the Year trophy to Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV on Monday night.



The 21-year-old presented his accolade to the club's majority shareholder at a dinner organized by the management of the Phobians to commemorate their achievements this season.



Salifu Ibrahim has been key to the club's successes and his performances were recognized at the Ghana Football Awards.



He beat Asante Kotoko's Fabio Gama, Great Olympics' Gladson Awako, and Augustine Boakye of WAFA to the gong.



Having been busy helping the club win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup, the season had to come to a finish for him to do Togbe Afede XIV the honour.



The former Techiman Eleven Wonders player was applauded by his teammates and management team for his personal achievement, with Togbe Afede motivating him to go for more.



Accra Hearts of Oak finished the season on a high after a marathon penalty shootout victory over Ashantigold on Sunday in the MTN FA Cup.



The Rainbow club will represent Ghana in Africa next season in the CAF Champions League.



