Salifu Ibrahim hits brace as Black Stars B hammer lower-tier side in training game

Sports News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Hearts of Oak talisman Salifu Ibrahim scored twice for the Black Stars B as they posted a 4-2 victory over lower-tier side Golden Kicks in a training game at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday.



The 21-year-old Phobians poster-boy got on the score-sheet twice as his teammates Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the other goal while Diawisie Taylor also scored the other goal.



Head coach of the team Annor Walker last week handed call-ups to 43-players for camping in Prampram as the team prepares for upcoming assignments and the Thursday friendly game was used to engage players who didn’t get the opportunity to feature against KSSC in Wednesday’s friendly game.