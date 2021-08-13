You are here: HomeSports2021 08 13Article 1331695

Sports News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Salifu Ibrahim hits brace as Black Stars B hammer lower-tier side in training game

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hearts of Oak attacker Salifu Ibrahim Hearts of Oak attacker Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak talisman Salifu Ibrahim scored twice for the Black Stars B as they posted a 4-2 victory over lower-tier side Golden Kicks in a training game at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Phobians poster-boy got on the score-sheet twice as his teammates Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the other goal while Diawisie Taylor also scored the other goal.

Head coach of the team Annor Walker last week handed call-ups to 43-players for camping in Prampram as the team prepares for upcoming assignments and the Thursday friendly game was used to engage players who didn’t get the opportunity to feature against KSSC in Wednesday’s friendly game.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Bright Simons, Dr Yao Graham, Nafi Chinery and Samuel Bekoe,

Leaked audios expose anti-Ghana agenda by CSOs

Business

Ebenezer Essienyi

GRIDCo board confirms Ebenezer Essienyi as new CEO

Entertainment

Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo faces disciplinary committee again for fighting against the system

Africa

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria government approves $2.5m, N498.2m for four power projects

Opinions

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres

'Code red' warning to humanity over climate change