Salifu Ibrahim cools down injury fears ahead of Legon Cities clash

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim has said that he is fit after recovering from Abass Mohammed's dangerous tackle in the win over Medeama on Sunday, June 13, 2021.



The midfielder was left reeling in pain after the Medeama attacker plunged his boots to the lower rib of the playmaker.



Salifu had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher leaving fans of the club worried by the midfielder's situation.



However, Salifu has responded to treatment very well and admits he is fit for Wednesday's clash against Legon Cities.



"Allahamduallah. Kingly ride? Not the best way to exit the pitch, but thank Allah am back on my feet," he tweeted on Monday morning with a photo of him be carried off the pitch.



"Feeling better this morning. Thank you all for ur prayers and support," he added.



Abass Mohammed escaped the books of the referee despite replays on T.V showing it was a bookable offence.



Ibrahim Salifu scored the opener for Hearts of Oak in the 40th minute before Benjamin Afutu sealed victory for the league leaders.



