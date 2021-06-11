Salifu Ibrahim backs Samuel Boadu to win Ghana Premier League title

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim has backed his coach Samuel Boadu to lead them to their first Ghana Premier League title since the 2009 season.



Salifu Ibrahim who joined the Phobians from Techiman Eleven Wonders before the start of the second half of the Ghana Premier League campaign has hit the ground running helping the club to climb to the top of the table after 28 matches.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, he indicated that the former Medeama trainer's effort has led to the team’s impressive performance and is confident that he can lead them to win the league title.



“He has really transformed the team and it is because of him we are playing with a lot of confidence."



“His man-management is second to none and I can only praise him for our current form".



"I believe he has what it takes to lead his to the title,” said Ibrahim whose form has improved under Coach Boadu", he added.



Accra Hearts of Oak is joint top on 50 points with sworn rivals Asante Kotoko ahead of matchday 2 games.



