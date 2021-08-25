Salifu Ibrahim: No official bid from Royal Antwerp for Hearts of Oak star

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Royal Antwerp have not made an official offer to Hearts of Oak for midfielder Salifu Ibrahim, top sources at the club have told GHANAsoccernet.com.



Reports emerged on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, that the Belgian outfit has tabled US$600,000 for the services of the midfielder.



However, it is understood that no such offer has been made by the club or any other club in relation to their star midfielder.



"Hearts of Oak have not received any offer for Ibrahim Salifu. We are astonished at the media reports," a top source told Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com



"Such reports turn to destabilize players and subsequently the team and so we should be careful not to be peddling unfounded speculations.



"Let me emphasis that there is nothing on the table from Royal Antwerp or any other club for Ibrahim Salifu."