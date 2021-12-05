Salifu, Attah benched as Boadu names Hearts team for Saroua clash

Sports News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has named the starting for the match JS Saroua with the biggest news being the omission of keeper Richard Attah and midfielder Salifu Ibrahim.



Attah’s place in the starting team has been taking by young goalie Richard Boadu who will be manning the back with Fatawu Mohammed, William Dankyi, Mo Alhassan and Raddy Ovouka and James Sewornu.



In midfield, Emmanuel Nettey continues on the bench as Ansah Botchwey, Salim Adams and Agyenim Boateng start.



The frontline has Kofi Kordi and Afriyie Barnieh.



The Phobians won the first leg by a 2-goals and will need to avoid defeat of a 2-goal margin to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.



Hearts’ XI



Richard Baidoo, Fatawu Mohammed, William Denkyi, James Sewornu, Alhassan Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, Salim Adams, Ansah Botwe, Agyenim Boateng, Kofi Kordzi and Afriyie Barnieh.



Subs



Richmond Ayi, Emmanuel Nettey, Nuru Sulley, Caleb Amankwa, Victor Aidoo, Suraj Seidu, Salifu Ibrahim, Enock Asubonteng