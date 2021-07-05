You are here: HomeSports2021 07 05Article 1302301

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Saint-Etienne intensify move to sign Caleb Ekuban

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Striker, Caleb Ekuban Striker, Caleb Ekuban

French Ligue 1 outfit, AS Saint-Etienne have intensified their chase to sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban.

The Trabzonspor attacker displayed outstanding form last season where he established himself as one of the best players in the Turkish Super Lig.

Among the many clubs said to be after his signature, Saint-Etienne according to sources lead the charge and could sign Caleb Ekuban in the summer transfer window.

However, the only challenge the French Ligue 1 side is facing is the money Trabzonspor are asking for.

Trabzonspor want six million euro for their talisman but Saint-Etienne officials want to negotiate to bring down the figure.

Caleb Ekuban, 27, since joining Trabzonspor has scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists after making 103 assists.

He has developed his game annually in the last three seasons and will be an asset for any club he plays for next season.

Join our Newsletter

News

The woman claims to have witnessed the incident

Kaaka's attacker was his brother - Woman alleges

Business

Managment of the factory has dismissed reports of a collapse

Ekumfi Juice Factory still producing on a large scale, it has not collapsed – Management

Entertainment

Comedian Lawyer Nti

‘I’m sorry for the insults’ – Lawyer Nti apologises to Mahama

Africa

The procession is takeing place at the SCOAN headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria

LIVESTREAMING: TB Joshua burial begins with candlelight procession

Opinions

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Okada accidents expose the shallow-mindedness and visionless state of Mahama