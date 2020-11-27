Press Releases of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Sai Wine

Sai Wine Café launches made in Ghana Wine

Sai Wine Café launched their made in Ghana wine - “Volta”

In October 2020, Sai Wine Café located in Ako-Adjei launched their Made in Ghana Wine - “Volta”.



Volta is available in 4 different wine varieties including Cocoa White, Cocoa Red, Coffee White and Cashew White. The brand name derives from the location in which it is produced.



Three of the four varietals are white wines and the fourth is red made with Cocoa pulp and hibiscus plant to make the wine red. Volta has an alcohol volume of 12% and each varietal has its own unique character.



Unlike other wines which have tannins and sulphites, "Volta" is less complex, therefore becoming the perfect wine for African's to enjoy their local spicy and oil based cuisines and delicacies without experiencing a clash on their palate.



“Volta is not only paying homage to the Volta region but to Ghana, celebrating her vibrant culture, beautiful people and complex nature” stated Founder of Sai Wine Café Ms Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah. “We have to stress that we are not the producers of the wine, Volta is produced by one Professor Harrison in Ho. Professor Harrison has been producing the Made in Ghana wine for a couple of years now and we are just happy and excited to be able to partner with him to produce our own wine brand and push to the market. We have been selling wines from both old and new world wine producing countries over the past 5 years and it definitely is about time we localized this experience”.





For each wine varietal, Sai has created a brand personality which best emulates the taste and character on one's palate.



We have Hibiscus Blush which is the only red within our range which is Cocoa wine blended with Hibiscus plant which has produced a beautiful pink red wine.



Audacity - Cashew wine which does not taste like Cashew, it rather has a fermented taste, likening that of palm wine and has a kick and punch when settled on the palate, hence the name Audacity.



Dusk til' Dawn - Cocoa wine, a beautiful medium body white wine which sets you in the early evening vibe and is light on the palate. Dusk til' Dawn best resembles that of a Sauvignon blanc.



Finally, we have Lom Nava - which in Voltarian native language Ewe means 'If you love me, come' made from Coffee, which again does not taste like coffee, is a bit sweet and light on the palate.”



“Each wine bottle has an image of a black woman which represents the diversity and representation of us as a nation and further expands on us as a race. We wanted for black people to see themselves on the shelves of supermarkets, identify with what they see and embrace ourselves and what we produce.



It was important that we called the brand Volta as when people hear about Ghana - Accra and Kumasi are generally referenced, this Made in Ghana wine is contributing to putting Volta on the map also” stated Ms Takyiwaa-Mensah.



For now Sai Wine Café are focusing on deep local market penetration and by 2021 shall focus on regional and international market export.



This is exciting news and whilst Ghana is not the first country to be producing Cashew or Coffee wine, it is certainly one of the first countries on the continent to be innovative and produce wine from its many cash crops.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.