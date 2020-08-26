Track & Field News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Safo Antwi wins Janusz race in Poland

Ghana’s Sean Safo Antwi made the country proud after he won the Orlen 66th Memorial of Janusz race in Poland on Tuesday.



The race organized every year by the city to mark the city’s greatness is one of the major events on the sporting calendar there. Safo-Antwi beat America’s Mike Rodgers of the United States to finish in a time of 10.01 seconds.



The event was due to have been held earlier this year but the menacing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic meant that it will be postponed until this time when countries are gradually easing restrictions.



“I have a good race today. It was alright. I expected more, I wanted to run probably faster than I have ever run before and better my personal best but the wind was against us. I will take it a day as it comes now. I managed to get the victory for Ghana and yeah I am happy,” Sean told 3Sports.



Safo Antwi was a member of the relay team that won Gold at the Africa Games in Rabat. He ran alongside Joseph Paul Amoah, Martin Owusu Antwi and Benjamin Azamati.



