Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Sadio Mane trends after Liverpool struggle in opening games of the season

Former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane is trending on Twitter following Liverpool's failure to win in their first two games of the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

The Reds have drawn their first two games since Mane's departure, drawing two-all against Fulham and one-all against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

After failing to beat Palace on Monday, August 15, 2022, some football fans believe the Merseyside club is beginning to recognise the Senegalese's importance.

Liverpool failed to give Mane the desired increase in his reported $100,000 weekly wages, resulting in his departure.

Bayern Munich signed the two-time African Footballer of the Year to a three-year contract worth €380,000 per week.

Liverpool is now four points behind their main rival, Manchester City, who have won both of their first two games.

