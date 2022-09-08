You are here: HomeSports2022 09 08Article 1619342

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sadio Mane's name pops up again as Liverpool suffer a humiliating 4-1 defeat in Champions League

Senegal international, Sadio Mane's name has appeared in the social media trends after Liverpool's humiliating defeat in the opening game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

The Reds haven't been the same since the departure of the 2022 African Footballer of the Year, who left the Premier League to join German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

Liverpool before their opening game in the Champions League, had won only two games after matchday six in the 2022/2023 English Premier League and their problems keep getting worse.

The record Champions League holders in England were beaten 4-1 in Naples by Italian giants Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

The defeat, though painful, has made some fans happy because they didn't treat Sadio Mane well by refusing to recognize his worth by increasing his reported $100,000 weekly wages.

While Liverpool were thumped 4-1 by Napoli, Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich won comfortably at home by beating Inter Milan 2-0.

