Sadio Mane's name pops up again as Liverpool suffer a humiliating 4-1 defeat in Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal international, Sadio Mane's name has appeared in the social media trends after Liverpool's humiliating defeat in the opening game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



The Reds haven't been the same since the departure of the 2022 African Footballer of the Year, who left the Premier League to join German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.



Liverpool before their opening game in the Champions League, had won only two games after matchday six in the 2022/2023 English Premier League and their problems keep getting worse.



The record Champions League holders in England were beaten 4-1 in Naples by Italian giants Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.



The defeat, though painful, has made some fans happy because they didn't treat Sadio Mane well by refusing to recognize his worth by increasing his reported $100,000 weekly wages.



While Liverpool were thumped 4-1 by Napoli, Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich won comfortably at home by beating Inter Milan 2-0.



Below are some of the reactions to Liverpool's defeat to Napoli:





You're a sick person if you're enjoying Liverpool's downfall — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 7, 2022

Liverpool have been terrible ever since Jake Paul started supporting them ???????? — ksi (@KSI) September 7, 2022

Liverpool haven't been the same without Sadio Mane ???? pic.twitter.com/N8QFAn3dTM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 7, 2022

"I left Liverpool because of severe back pain from carrying the team for last six years." pic.twitter.com/xRwCNv8PF2 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 7, 2022

Liverpool fans are so quiet nowadays feel like it’s going back to the way things were when I was growing up.



Irrelevant football club. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) September 7, 2022

The Curse of Sadio Mane anaa?

Liverpool! You'll Always Walk Alone (YAWA) — Rachel Ankomah (@RachelAnkomahRL) September 7, 2022

"You are a sick man if you are enjoying Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool downfall."



Me: pic.twitter.com/lUGwnjcduP — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) September 7, 2022

Diego Simeone seeing his son score against Liverpoolpic.twitter.com/nZX2s2P2tg — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) September 7, 2022

Jamie Carragher: “It’s embarrassing, it really is. I said before, it’s kids’ stuff and this is the big problem with Liverpool. They’ve built their success on intensity on the ball, which means their opposition can’t get their head up to put the ball over.” @CBSSportsGolazo https://t.co/2IL1zAvhuw — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 7, 2022

And I repeat Sadio Mane was carrying liverpool all this while. pic.twitter.com/kzNyii5TOm — TrollFootball (@TroIlFootball) September 7, 2022