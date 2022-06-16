Sadio Mane plays football on muddy pitch in his hometown Bambali

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Sadio Mane returns to Senegal for holidays



Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has been spotted playing football on a muddy pitch while on holiday in his hometown Bambali, Senegal.



Mane is currently in Senegal after the English Premier League came to a close in May 2022.



The 2019 African footballer of the year was involved in a match that saw a massive crowd at a grassless community pitch in Bambali.



Along with Mane, Liverpool legend Elhaji Diouf and former Newcastle striker Papiss Demba Cisse were all involved in the match as they entertained the people of Bambali.



Mane has been the man for his people as he continues to give back to his community by any means possible.



In 2021, the Daily Mirror reported that he had spent more than £450,000 to help build a hospital in Bambali. Also, he has funded projects like the building of schools in his hometown.



At the moment, Sadio Mane is set to leave Liverpool after six years as reports claim he is in talks with Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich over a potential move.



According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, he has already agreed on personal terms with the Bayern.



