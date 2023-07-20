Sadio Mane in talks with Al Nassr for a possible transfer move

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich winger, Sadio Mane is reportedly in talks for a potential move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.



According to reports in German media, A representative from the Roof agency, which handles Mane's affairs, recently met with Al Nassr's sporting director, Goran Vucevic, at a hotel in Portugal to discuss the potential transfer.



The 31-year-old forward joined Bayern from Liverpool last summer for $45 million on a contract until 2025.



However, his first season with the German champions proved to be somewhat inconsistent, as he scored only seven goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances.



The Senegalese suffered a leg injury in November, causing him to miss the World Cup in Qatar and some Bayern games.



Al Nassr has been active in the transfer market, securing signings such as Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Seko Fofana from Lens.



The club is also aiming to finalize a deal for Manchester United's full-back, Alex Telles.



If the deal goes through, Sadio Mane could end up joining Ronaldo at Al Nassr.



JNA/KPE



