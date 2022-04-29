Sadio Mané equals Didier Drogba's Champions League record

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Sadio Mané sealed Liverpool's win on Wednesday against Villarreal (2-0) in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League, the striker scored the 14th goal of his career in the knockout phase of the competition.



According to the statistician Opta, this total simply allows the Senegalese to equal the record of the Ivorian and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the co-top African scorer in history in the knockout phase of the Champions League!



All rounds combined, the African champion has scored 23 goals in Champions League, still far from the 44 goals of his eldest and even a good distance from the 39 pawns of his teammate Mohamed Salah and the 33 goals of Samuel Eto'o.



The second leg in Villarreal is still to come next Tuesday but Liverpool now look firmly on course to meet either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final in Paris in May.





