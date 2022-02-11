Saddick Adams blasts GFA, Black Stars players for not apologizing for AFCON fiasco

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars exit AFCON 2021 at group stages



Comoros beat Ghana 3-2 at AFCON 2021



Kurt Okraku fails to apologise for AFCON 2021 fiasco



Reigning SWAG Sports Journalist of the year, Saddick Adams has berated the Ghana Football Association, Ministry of Youth and Sports and the entire Black Stars team for failing to apologize for their abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Saddick Adams, it is unfortunate for Ghana to exit the AFCON in such a manner and that citizens deserve an apology since the Black Stars is a own by the Ghanaian.



He noted that it is never too late for the GFA and Sports Ministry to render an apology to the Black Stars.



“Wouldn’t it be fair if the GFA and Ministry of Youth and Sports who led the Black Stars apologize and accept that this is the worst AFCON we’ve been to. Admit for people to know that you are in a mess, so Ghanaians forgive you,” Saddick Adams said.



He added, just say “those who stayed awake and believed in us, we offer our sincerest apology for the embarrassment we put you in. Even if it’s a press conference or a small statement and you say this is not how we wanted it to be, we got one point and beaten by one of the poorest teams on the continent, Comoros, we are sorry.”



“So we are coming to regroup and make sure such a thing does not occur. I believe the biggest shareholders are not the football owners but the fans. Apologizing would not change anything, it rather shows that you are running, the office as a corporate entity, so if there is a situation it means you run the entity for those who you are there for. This way people can defend that you have already apologized,” Saddick Adams concluded.



The Black Stars recorded their worst performance at the AFCON after picking up just one point to exit at the group stages. The team led by Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac lost to Morocco, Comoros and drew against Gabon.



After exiting the tournament, some individual players offered an apology to Ghanaians for their performance, but the GFA and Sports Ministry failed to render a formal apology to the citizenry



