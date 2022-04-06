Saddick Adams, Nana Aba Anamoah give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Odartey Lamptey cries on live TV over marital issues



Odartey Lamptey divorces his wife



Dan Kwaku Yeboah praises Odartey Lamptey



Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey enjoyed double victory on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 as chalked a mammoth victory in his more than a decade old legal battle with his ex-wife, Gloria.



Whiles celebrating Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup, Odartey Lamptey confessed on Peace FM that he got information from his legal team that he had custody of his seven-bedroom house after the appeal of Gloria Appiah to keep the house was thrown out by the Court.



The Accra High Court ordered Gloria Appiah to vacate the house on March 2, 2022, after yet another failed appeal to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony for their divorce.



Nii Odartey Lamptey revealed after the verdict that he decided to fight for the seven-bedroom house because that is one of his prized assets.



Odartey said he acquired the luxurious property while he was playing Germany in 1998 and 1999.



He revealed that he bought that property for $100,000 some twenty-three years ago.



Ghanaians are now anxious to see the $100,000 because of two conflicting photos trending on social media believed to be the house in question.



Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams, and Radio and TV personality, Nana Aba Anamoah have both shared different photos of two houses which they claim is the $100,000 house of Nii Odartey Lamptey.



Below are the two sets of houses shared by both Saddick Adams and Nana Aba Anamoah purporting to be the seven-bedroom owned by the former Black Stars player.





This is the house in question.



The picture you posted is neither owned by Odartey nor his ex wife. https://t.co/TWSkIUDTNu pic.twitter.com/IHFtp3UGOr — n.a (@thenanaaba) April 4, 2022

Loading…