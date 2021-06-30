Sadat Karim on target for Halmstads BK against Hacken in pre-season

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim is looking sharp in pre-season as he netted a goal for Halmstads BK in their 2-0 win against Hacken BK.



Karim was one of the Blue lads most consistent players last season.



The 29-year-old appeared to have kept up with the form he demonstrated last term after opening the scoring in Halmstads BK’s 2-0 victory against Hacken BK.



The Bravida Arena erupted in the 23rd minute after Simon Lundevall delivered the ball to an unmarked Sadat Karim who exquisitely planted his curling strike into the top corner.



Lundevall added his name on the scoresheet with a fine goal in 57th minute.



Karim enjoyed the entire duration of the game.