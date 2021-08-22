Sadat Karim on target as Halmstads BK beat Norrkoping 2-1 in Sweden

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker, Sadat Karim was on target on Sunday to help his Halmstads BK outfit to defeat IFK Norrkoping 2-1 in the Swedish top-flight league.



The two teams locked horns in a bid to pick the maximum three points to better the position of their standings of the Swedish Allsvenskan.



In a game that excited fans, Amir Al-Ammari scored after 24 minutes to give Halmstads BK a deserved lead.



Holding on to the lead, Halmstads BK started the second half stronger with Ghana’s Sadat Karim being introduced to replace Mikael Boman in the 51st minute.



Adding to the attacking quality of the home team, the former Hearts of Oak forward equalized to make it 2-1 for his team in the 57th minute.



Although Norrkoping will score through Samuel Adegbenro, the team could not complete a comeback as Halmstads BK held on to win 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of today’s goal, Sadat Karim now has two goals and one assist after making 16 appearances this season.