Sacking C.K. Akonnor is the best decision for Ghana football - Anim Addo

• Anim Addo says the decision to sack C.K. Akonnor is in the best interest of Ghana football



• He said the GFA wants the Black to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022



• C.K. Akonnor was sacked on Monday, September 13, 2021



Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo, has defended the association’s decision to part ways with Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.



Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor and his two assistants, David Duncan, and Patrick Greveraars were on Monday, September 13, 2021, fired by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



This was days after Ghana’s abysmal performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in Ghana and South Africa in Johannesburg.



And according to Samuel Anim Addo, the decision of the GFA was in the best interest of the development and betterment of Ghana football.



“Before God and man, this is the best decision for Ghana football to develop. We took that decision based on the report we got from the technical team and the management team. So, we need a new direction to be able to qualify for the World Cup because that is what Ghanaians want,” he told Peace FM.



He added that the GFA will appoint a local coach if they get someone who has the profile for the job.



“We will appoint a local coach if we get someone who has the capacity and can stand the heat,” Anim Addo said.



