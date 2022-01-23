Sacked Milovan Rajevac rejects $270,000 handshake - Sources

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association has sacked the Serbian coach of the national football team following the Black Stars’ early exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



ClassFMonline.com sources say Milovan Rajevac, however, has refused to accept his $270,000 compensation.



Rajevac’s sacking comes a day after the Ministry of Youth and Sports told the GFA to “review” the work and capacity of the technical team of the Black Stars.



A statement issued by Minister of Sports Mustapha Ussif on Friday, 21 January 2022, said during “frank” and “forward-looking” discussions with the GFA, it emphasised “strongly the disappointment of the Ghanaian people and their government in the national team’s poor showing, ending in our group-stage elimination”.



“The ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success”, the statement said.



Ghana exited the ongoing tournament in Cameroon without winning a game.