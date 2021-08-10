Sack Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kwame Kyei – Ex-CEO to Otumfuo

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Jarvis Peprah has appealed to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu to axe current CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and Board chairman Kwame Kyei if the two are unable to resolve their differences.



Jarvis Peprah reckons the cold war between the two men is adversely affecting Asante Kotoko and that if peace cannot be brokered between the two, sacking them will be the best mean of settling the issue.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM, Jarvis Peprah urged Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kwame Kyei to find a solution to their alleged impasse.



“If it’s true that there is a rift between the Board Chairman and the CEO, then they should come together to mend their differences because it is affecting the team. The patron of the club should get rid of the board chairman and the CEO to bring the club back on track.”



Jarvis Peprah also demanded that Nana Yaw Amponsah should account to the club’s supporters the amount accrued as funds from sponsorship.



He believes that accountability and transparency will help Nana Yaw Amponsah build some good rapport with fans of the club.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah has done well but the sponsor’s money is what he has to come out with to account for the fans to know how he got since he took over the mantle,” he told Ashh FM.



Allegations of a frosty relationship between Kwame Kyei and Nana Yaw Amponsah has been rife with the latter allegedly threatening to resign on a number of occasions.



It has been widely reported some board members who are unhappy with the conduct with Kwame Kyei have petitioned the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to sack him.



The board members, according to the rumours are unhappy with the running of the club by Kwame Kyei and want Otumfuo to take action against him.



