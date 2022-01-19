Sack Milovan and dissolve the Black Stars – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana bow out of AFCON 2021 in group stages



Comoros beat Black Stars in the final Group C match



Ghana exit AFCON in group stages for the first time in 15 years



Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, wants coach Milovan Rajevac sacked and the entire Black Stars team dissolved after exiting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



The Black Stars were knocked out of the competition after losing to 2-3 to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, following an abysmal performance.



Ghana, hoping to end the 40-year AFCON trophy drought, finished 4th in Group C with just one point.



However, speaking on the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV after Ghana’s exit, the former GFA boss stated that the Serbian tactician has taken the Black Stars to the trenches and deserves to be sacked.



According to him, Ghana’s national team deserves a total overhaul because “that is what should be done now because what I saw this evening was so disturbing.”



“You can see that for the first time, we have players who were not focusing on what they were doing because some of the goals that came in are very disturbing. If you have a good defence and you are really focused, some of the balls will not get in the net at all,” he added.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe went on to add, “I believe strongly the Black Stars itself should be dissolved completely, and then we hire a very competent coach. Such competent coach should be given the opportunity to select the boys himself and also this must be done very quickly because I believe next year, we are going to have another AFCON.”



The last time Ghana exited the AFCON in the group stages was in 2006.