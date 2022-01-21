Sack Milovan Rajevac and appoint Sellas Tetteh – Former NSA Boss tells GFA

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Former Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kojo Bonsu has backed the calls for the sacking of Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Kojo Bonsu, it is time that the GFA considers the Ghana 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup coach, Sellas Tetteh for the Black Stars job for him to turn things around for the country.



This comes after Ghana’s worst performance in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations after the Black Stars were eliminated from the 2021 edition without winning a single game in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The Black Stars lost 3-2 to the Coelacanths of Comoros in the final Group C game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to end their AFCON campaign.



“The issue is that our preparation towards the cup of nations was totally nil,” he observed. “We wasted money, went to Qatar, the boys were not conditioned. How can you win a match, 88th minute then you lose the game?”



“We should work on it, sack the coach I believe and, get a local coach and I will recommend somebody like Sellas Tetteh because he knows all the local boys. He can bring them together and we should play about 10 friendly matches because the world cup is our ultimate and if we qualify for the world cup, the whole country will be excited,” he added in an interview with Kumasi-based LUV FM.