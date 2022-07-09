Sack Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe from the Hearts of Oak Board - Aziz Haruna

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee (NCC) deputy, Aziz Haruna Futtah, has slammed Board Member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe over his inappropriate comments on the radio concerning the club and has called for his sacking.



The Board Member has called for the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu and also made some serious allegations that some players in the club drink alcohol and smoke weed.



According to Aziz Haruna, it’s time Dr. Nyaho NyahoTamakloe to be sacked from the Board as he has nothing better to offer.



“Nyaho Tamakloe has no business on the hearts board. He doesn’t contribute to the club in any way. When he has views, he should express them at meetings and not on the radio. His time is past”, he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya during the Happy on Wheels Program held at the Nima Madina Station.



“As a board member of the club, he is tarnishing the image of the club. His time in football has expired. I have always disagreed with how Togbe Afede’s constitute the Board*.