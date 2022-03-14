SWAG wins big at MTN Media Awards

Other Sports of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: swagghana.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has been honoured and decorated by Telecomunication Giant, MTN Ghana, for dedicated partnership in promotion, development and the longstanding relationship in the organization of the prestigious SWAG Awards.



MTN eulogized SWAG for the dedication to the development and welfare of sports journalists in the country and the exceptional commitment to the ritual honoring of excelling Ghanaian sportsmen and women through the annual SWAG Awards.



MTN has over a decade been the major sponsor of the SWAG Awards and recently sponsored the Technology and Digital Training of Sports Journalists in Ghana partnering SWAG.



Three other members of SWAG were also honoured at the ceremony dubbed the “Bright Media Awards”, instituted as part of the ongoing 25th anniversary celebration of MTN Ghana, to acknowledge the work of journalists across the country in telling the MTN story and driving MTN projects over the last 25 years.



SWAG members Phil John Quartey of Metro TV, Michael Abayateye of the Ghanaian Times and Nii Maale Adsei were all decorated on the night for various roles played in enhancing the MTN brand.



President Kwabena Yeboah receiving the award thanked MTN for the recognition of SWAG's contributions towards the MTN brand and expressed SWAG's appreciation for the continuos partnership.



SWAG, the umbtella body of the sports media in Ghana has been organizing the prestigious SWAG Awards since 1975, organizing training and refresher programmes for its members and influencing sports development and promotion in Ghana.



Other award winners

Managing Editor of Tech24gh, Sammy Dowuona emerged the overall best journalist after coming tops in the online category where Rev Dr. Felix Klutse of Business Day Ghana and Kofi Ahovi of Businessweek.



For the print category, the winners were Ama Barfi Achaah of Daily Graphic, Michael Abataye of Ghanaian Times and Suleiman Mustapha of Daily Graphic.



In the TV category, Francisca Sedinam Arhin of GhOne TV, Kweku Bolton of GBC, and Phil John Quartey were the winners.



For the radio category, Thomas Tetteh and Rosemond Adjetey won prizes in the first and second slots.