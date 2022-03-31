SWAG hails Black Stars, other national teams for World Cup qualification

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: swaghana.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), wishes to extend warm congratulations to the various National Teams that have qualified to represent the country at the various international competitions later this year.

We will first of all, congratulate the senior national team, Black Stars, for defying all odds to qualify for the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022. We say Ayekoo to the players, technical team and the management for giving Ghanaians a reason to trust and bring back the love.

Again, we would also like to congratulate the national male and female hockey teams, the female beach volleyball team, and the national weightlifting team, all of whom have booked tickets to the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

It is our belief that our athletes will play their heart out and win laurels for the country.

SWAG further wish to applaud the Black Maidens and the Black Princesses for also making it to the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup in India (August, 2022) and the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica (October. 2022) respectively.

Meanwhile, SWAG wishes to request that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) – Ghana, as a matter of urgency begin preparation for Ghana’s participation in these competitions.

The era of just participating in games, should be a thing of the past, and Ghana should be seen as a force to reckon with in the arena of sports.

Once again, we salute our gallant teams for making the country proud.